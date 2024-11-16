ADVERTISEMENT

‘DMK govt. implementing projects at a snail’s pace’

Updated - November 16, 2024 07:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Many schemes that were launched by the AIADMK government were deliberately being stopped by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, charged AIADMK MLA P. Thangamani. 

He spoke at a protest which was organised by Tirupparankundram MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa here on Saturday to condemn the DMK government for not carrying out developmental activities in the latter’s constituency. 

“Some of the important projects like Underground Drainage, drinking water supply from lower camp were stopped midway or being continued at a snail’s pace,” he said. 

Though Mr. Stalin could claim that he had implemented some of the projects like ₹1,000 for women, what about the state of projects of the previous governments that too were started for the benefit of people, he asked.

“In the 10 years of governance by both Jayalalithaa and Edappadi K. Palaniswamy, not once taxes were hiked, but within two years of the DMK government now, house, property and water taxes had been increased to an unimaginable level,” he added.  

While the money earned through the tax should have been used for people through projects, none of the projects seemed to have taken shape, Mr. Thangamani said.  

Even the ₹1,000 for women scheme which Mr. Stalin’s boasted about frequently was made possible only through the repeated pressures of Mr. Palaniswamy, he noted.

