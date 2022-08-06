Madurai

DMK govt has failed to protect farmers’ interests in Mullaperiyar row, says R B Udayakumar

Srikrishna L 2193 THENI August 06, 2022 19:48 IST
August 06, 2022

Under the guise of adhering to the ‘ rule curve’ theory, the DMK government has conveniently neglected the interests of farmers in southern Tamil Nadu and released 1,860 cusecs of water from the Mullaperiyar dam into the sea on August 5, said AIADMK MLA and Deputy Leader in Assembly R. B. Udayakumar here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that when the farmers here have been repeatedly insisting the government to store the water up to 142 feet (permissible level as per the apex court directive), what prompted the administration to opt for the rule curve theory now. “When the AIADMK was in power, late Jayalalithaa not only fought in the Supreme Court and obtained the order to store 142 ft, but also stored water to that extent thrice,” he added.

After making tall promises, the DMK came to power only to neglect the farmers in TN, he charged and alleged that Chief Minister M K Stalin had obliged the Kerala CM, who was from the CPI (M).

When the southwest monsoon has been active and rainfall has been reported in the catchment areas in Periyar dam, the PWD engineers should store the water level to 142 ft. Only then, the farmers in Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts would benefit, he said.

Now, under the present circumstances of discharging water in the sea, the apprehensions of the farmers in the tail end areas may become true and if the DMK government continued to neglect Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts, these areas may turn deserts soon, Mr Udayakumar claimed.

The AIADMK, he said, under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, would organise massive rallies and demonstrations across the five districts of Tamil Nadu - Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga - soon against the DMK government and ensure that the farmers’ rights were protected. If required, the AIADMK would approach the judiciary seeking justice, he responded.

