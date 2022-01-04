DMK govt. has failed to keep its poll promises: former Minister

Madurai

04 January 2022 16:51 IST

AIADMK demands ₹1,000 crore for civic body to create basic amenities in Madurai city

The DMK, which came to power in the State with a lot of promises, has failed to keep them, according to former AIADMK Minister Sellur K. Raju.

Addressing a demonstration organised by his party here on Tuesday, Mr. Raju said the DMK, while in the Opposition, had demanded that the State government distribute ₹5,000 assistance. But after coming to power, it failed to distribute ₹2,500 Pongal gift, as was done by the Palaniswami-led AIADMK government.

Also, the DMK government was yet to redeem its poll promise of giving ₹1,000 monthly assistance to women. It had cancelled the contracts awarded for laying arterial roads in Madurai city and, as a result, people suffered due to pothole-ridden roads.

The AIADMK demanded that the State government release ₹1,000 crore to Madurai Corporation to take up development of basic amenities in the city.

Mr. Raju said the corporation was not able to prevent sewage getting mixed with drinking water supplied through pipelines. Similarly, the city reeked of garbage. The corporation was not able to maintain street lights and it had reduced the number of contract and conservancy workers.

Former Mayor and Tirupparankundram MLA V.V. Rajan Chellappa said the DMK government should postpone construction of Kalaignar memorial library in the city. “When the roads are in such a pathetic condition, who can reach the library,” he asked.

The State government should divert ₹112 crore allocated for construction of the library building to the Corporation, he added.

Melur MLA Periyapulla alias Selvam and party functionaries M.S. Pandian and R. Gopalakrishnan were present.