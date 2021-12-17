DMK govt. has done nothing to people: AIADMK

AIADMK cadres protest in Madurai on Friday.

17 December 2021 19:44 IST

MADURAI

Charging that the DMK government had done nothing to the people since it assumed office, the AIADMK leaders in Madurai alleged that the DMK was synonymous with failures.

The AIADMK MLA and former Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar, who was addressing a meeting at Vadipatti, said that right from the beginning, the mechanism in the Secretariat administration had failed. First, the floods exposed the lack of coordination among officials. Now, poor surveillance led to Omicron variant surfacing.

Despite the alerts and cautionary messages from the Centre, the State government had not taken steps to screen the passengers arriving from countries marked as ‘risk’. After letting them off, the officials were chasing the first contacts of the passengers. The people were running a very high risk due to the nonchalant attitude of the government, he charged.

While electioneering, the DMK claimed that it would scrap the NEET. Neither it had scrapped it nor allowed it. Ultimately, the students were put to untold hardships, he said.

Likewise, the DMK and its allies made tall promises that they would release the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Seven months had gone since the party assumed office but nothing had been done, the former Minister said.

Former Minister and Madurai West MLA Sellur K Raju, who led the agitation in Madurai city, said that only in Tamil Nadu, the government had not reduced the taxes imposed on fuel, while most of the States in the country had reduced them.

The price of tomatoes and other common variety vegetables had touched a new high. It was a shame on the part of the rulers to remain a mute spectator. By passing the burden on the common man, the government’s inability had been exposed.

When AIADMK was in power, it had earmarked funds and through Cooperative Department, vegetables were sold at subsidised price thus giving relief to end consumers, Mr Raju said.

Senior leader and Tiruparankundram AIADMK MLA V V Rajan Chellappa, who led an agitation at Othakadai, said that though the CM had toured districts, the people had not got any relief as the official machinery had failed.

Apart from the skyrocketing prices of essential goods, the people paid fancy price for building materials. Whenever the DMK came to power, the cement price got inflated. The people should wake up and examine the reasons as only in Tamil Nadu, the prices were jacked up.

Along with the 2024 election to the Parliament, the people would vote out the DMK too, he added.