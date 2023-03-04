DMK govt. has always accorded priority to establish libraries in State, says I Periasami

March 04, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - THENI

Whenever the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was in power, the government had always accorded priority to establish new libraries across the State, said Minister for Rural Development I. Periasami here on Friday.

He was speaking at the inaugural of the 10-day first edition of Book Fair in the presence of Collector R.V. Shajeevana, SP Praveen Umesh Dongre, MLAs K.S. Saravana Kumar and A. Maharajan among other officials and elected representatives from the panchayats and panchayat unions.

In the early years, Connemara Library in Chennai was popular among those who were voracious readers. Then, the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was instrumental in establishing a library on a sprawling campus in Kotturpuram in memory of Annadurai, who was fondly known as Anna. Today, the present Chief Minister had spearheaded reading as a great movement.

Initially, book fairs were held only in cosmopolitan cities. But, the DMK government had taken it to every district in Tamil Nadu keeping in mind the need to take it to the masses, Mr. Periasami said and appealed to the youth to utilise the book fair happening in their district.

The government would soon inaugurate a new library in Madurai in memory of the late leader M. Karunanidhi, who was better known as “Kalaignar,” he said and added that acquiring knowledge from books would give the much needed confidence.

The book fair has about 50 outlets and leading book publishers are participating. The fair would go on till March 12. The government has also opened up stalls in the book fair displaying the achievements over the last 20 months. The organisers have planned to conduct pattimandrams and kaviarangams where popular personalities from the literary world would participate.