DMK govt gives ₹1,000 to women, but grabs it through TASMAC, says TMC leader G. K. Vasan

April 03, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

TMC leader G. K. Vasan addressing voters at an election campaign for party candidate S. D. R. Vijayaseelan at Tiruchendur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The DMK government has not done anything for the people of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli who were affected during the rain induced floods,” said G. K. Vasan, president, Tamil Maanila Congress.  

Canvassing for TMC candidate S.D.R. Vijayaseelan at Tiruchendur on Wednesday, Mr. Vasan said Ms. Kanimozhi in the last five years has not done anything useful for the district and the people.  

“DMK government which claims it cares for the women in the State provides ₹1,000 to the women, but at the same time through TASMAC outlets grabs the amount given,” he charged.  

One of the major tourist attractions in the State, the Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur has not seen any development for the last five years be it for the betterment of temple or the devotees visiting the place.  

He appealed to the people not to vote for the DMK which has constantly used muscle power and money power to woo voters. “Instead, people should vote for candidates contesting under the National Democratic Alliance to bring back BJP again under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” he added.  

On the Katchatheevu issue, he alleged that the DMK had supported the betrayal committed by the Congress government by handing over the land to Sri Lanka.

