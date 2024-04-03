GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

DMK govt gives ₹1,000 to women, but grabs it through TASMAC, says TMC leader G. K. Vasan

April 03, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
TMC leader G. K. Vasan addressing voters at an election campaign for party candidate S. D. R. Vijayaseelan at Tiruchendur on Wednesday.

TMC leader G. K. Vasan addressing voters at an election campaign for party candidate S. D. R. Vijayaseelan at Tiruchendur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The DMK government has not done anything for the people of Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli who were affected during the rain induced floods,” said G. K. Vasan, president, Tamil Maanila Congress.  

Canvassing for TMC candidate S.D.R. Vijayaseelan at Tiruchendur on Wednesday, Mr. Vasan said Ms. Kanimozhi in the last five years has not done anything useful for the district and the people.  

“DMK government which claims it cares for the women in the State provides ₹1,000 to the women, but at the same time through TASMAC outlets grabs the amount given,” he charged.  

One of the major tourist attractions in the State, the Subramanya Swamy Temple in Tiruchendur has not seen any development for the last five years be it for the betterment of temple or the devotees visiting the place.  

He appealed to the people not to vote for the DMK which has constantly used muscle power and money power to woo voters. “Instead, people should vote for candidates contesting under the National Democratic Alliance to bring back BJP again under the leadership of Narendra Modi,” he added.  

On the Katchatheevu issue, he alleged that the DMK had supported the betrayal committed by the Congress government by handing over the land to Sri Lanka.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.