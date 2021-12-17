‘DMK govt. closed popular schemes of AIADMK regime’

AIADMK cadres stage a demonstration in Ramanathapuram on Friday.

17 December 2021 20:38 IST

RAMANATHAPURAM

Unable to stomach the popular schemes launched during the previous AIADMK regime, the DMK government, had under some false pretext shut them down.

As a result, it was the people, who suffered due to the move of the present government, said former AIADMK Minister M. Manikandan here on Friday.

Speaking at a well-attended crowd at Aranmanai here to condemn the maladministration of the DMK government since it came to office in May, the speakers said that by giving false promises and misleading the people, the DMK had come to power. This would not last for long and soon, the AIADMK would come back and set right all the defects, they said.

The former Minister also alleged that some of the ministers had already started indulging in corruption and to hide it, the DMK instigated the police to foist false cases against the AIADMK leaders.

“We will not be cowed down by such threats...The people have strong faith in the AIADMK, which had reflected in 1.46 crore votes for the party in the Legislative Assembly election,” Mr. Manikandan said.

District secretary M.A. Muniasamy presided. Former MP Niraikulathan, former MLA Sathan Prabhakar and many women’s wing representatives participated.

There were similar protests in Sivaganga and Virudhunagar districts.

In Dindigul district, former Minister and MLA Dindigul C. Srinivasan led the demonstration.

In his address, he said that the Pongal hamper to the masses was a populist scheme. Under any circumstances, the AIADMK kept its promises, but the DMK had not announced anything till date. It was a shame to keep the people, especially, the BPL families, in the dark, he said.

The handling of the Mulla Periyar dam storage level itself had exposed the inability of the government. The farmers were upset as the water for irrigation may not be sufficient for the ensuing seasons due to the wrong move of the DMK, he alleged.