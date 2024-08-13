DMK government has wiped out Jayalalithaa’s welfare schemes, says Sasikala

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government in Tamil Nadu, which had wiped-out all welfare schemes introduced by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, is robbing off money from the already suffering public by steeply hiking taxes and the electricity tariff, former interim general secretary of AIADMK V.K. Sasikala has charged.

Kicking-off her six-day ‘political tour’ in Tirunelveli district on Tuesday, Ms. Sasikala, while addressing people from her vehicle at Tirunelveli Junction and Tirunelveli Town, said the AIADMK, led by Jayalalithaa, gave ‘golden rule’ to Tamil Nadu through a range of welfare schemes for uplifting the poor.

The 40-month-long DMK rule, besides wiping out all these welfare schemes, had increased all taxes payable to the government, besides unprecedentedly hiking the power tariff. The police, on their part, were slapping hefty fines on the public in the guise of road safety rule enforcement even as law and order situation was at the worst shape.

The poor and corrupt governance had not even spared the ration shops where cooking oil, dhal and other essential commodities were not available while the cardholders had to eat the poor quality rice being sold in these shops.

Ms. Sasikala alleged that the intra-party squabbles prevailing in the DMK had badly affected development works in Tirunelveli Corporation.

“The warring councillors are fleecing the traders and even the roadside vendors. Bus services to the rural areas have been drastically cut down. The rampant corruption in every government department is tormenting the people even as awful law and order situation is giving sleepless nights to everyone. There is no safety for women in DMK rule. I’m here with you to take on the lawless and corrupt DMK government,” Ms. Sasikala alleged.

She also ridiculed the DMK government’s claim of ₹ 10 lakh crore industrial investments in Tamil Nadu.

Ms. Sasikala termed her conviction in the disproportionate assets case as an attempt to stop her from becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK functionaries’ resistance through the police prevented Ms. Sasikala’s supporters from using the party flags and forced them to remove the flag poles installed along the roads. However, the crowd gathered at Tirunelveli Junction was holding plastic ‘Two Leaf’, the symbol of AIADMK.

