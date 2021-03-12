DMK gives ticket to its Ramanathapuram district secretary

Ramanathapuram

12 March 2021 20:32 IST

The DMK has given the ticket for Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency to its district secretary Kadarbasha Muthuramalingam. He has been associated with the party since the 1990s. He was the union chairman four times.

The Paramakudi (Res) constituency has been given to S. Murugesan, 54. A businessman, manufacturing bricks, he was also a district panchayat council member.

R. S. Raja Kannappan is the DMK's candidate for Mudukalathur Assembly segment. A long-time public figure, he was a powerful functionary in the AIADMK, where he had been Minister for Public Works Department, Electricity and Highways. In 2006, he joined the DMK and was elected to the Assembly from Ilayankudi. He contested in the Lok Sabha elections from Sivaganga constituency in 2009.

Tiruvadanai Assembly constituency has been earmarked for Congress, an ally of the DMK.

Sivaganga

The DMK has named K. R. Periakaruppan to contest again from Tirupathur Assembly. The three-time MLA has been serving as the party's district secretary for almost two decades. He was a minister in M. Karunanidhi's cabinet.

Manamadurai (Res) segment has been given to another former minister Tamilarasi. She was the Adi-Dravida Welfare Minister in Karunanidhi's cabinet.

The Karaikudi seat has been given to the Congress and Sivaganga constituency will be contested by CPI, another ally.