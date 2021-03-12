DMK gives ticket to its Ramanathapuram district secretary

The DMK has given the ticket for Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency to its district secretary Kadarbasha Muthuramalingam. He has been associated with the party since the 1990s. He was the union chairman four times.
The Paramakudi (Res) constituency has been given to S. Murugesan, 54. A businessman, manufacturing bricks, he was also a district panchayat council member.
R. S. Raja Kannappan is the DMK's candidate for Mudukalathur Assembly segment. A long-time public figure, he was a powerful functionary in the AIADMK, where he had been Minister for Public Works Department, Electricity and Highways. In 2006, he joined the DMK and was elected to the Assembly from Ilayankudi. He contested in the Lok Sabha elections from Sivaganga constituency in 2009.
Tiruvadanai Assembly constituency has been earmarked for Congress, an ally of the DMK.
Sivaganga
The DMK has named K. R. Periakaruppan to contest again from Tirupathur Assembly. The three-time MLA has been serving as the party's district secretary for almost two decades. He was a minister in M. Karunanidhi's cabinet.
Manamadurai (Res) segment has been given to another former minister Tamilarasi. She was the Adi-Dravida Welfare Minister in Karunanidhi's cabinet.
The Karaikudi seat has been given to the Congress and Sivaganga constituency will be contested by CPI, another ally.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath