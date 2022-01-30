DMK gives four wards to Congress, signs deal

Dindigul

30 January 2022 18:41 IST

The DMK on Sunday announced that the party had allotted four wards to the Congress, a key ally, in the election to Dindigul Corporation to be held on February 19.

Making the announcement to media persons, party functionaries said that an agreement had been reached between the DMK and the Congress.

There are 48 wards in Dindigul Corporation and the Congress demanded 10 seats. However, after continuous talks, representatives from both parties said they had reached at an agreement. The Congress would contest from wards 17, 21, 27 and 41.

The DMK was represented by two ministers, I. Periasami and R Sakkarapani.

DMK functionaries said the party, which was elected to power in the State after almost a decade, was performing well under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin. Hence, they were confident that the party would sweep the civic polls.

However, the Congress members was upset and claimed that they expected 10 wards from the DMK. It was a raw deal and the District Congress Committee had not consulted with the functionaries about it.

The DMK maintained that it had to allot seats to other allies as well and, hence, they expected the Congress to go to the wards and work for the victory of their candidates.

SDPI to go alone

SDPI state vice-president Rafiq Ahmed in a press conference said his party would go it alone in the election to Dindigul Corporation and in the Municipal and Town Panchayat polls at Vedasandur and Nilakottai.

Speaking to reporters, he introduced the candidates for eight wards in Dindigul Corporation. “Wherever, the SDPI did not contest, it will not support any other party or candidates...” he said to a query.

To another question, he said the BJP’s recent actions over the suicide of a girl in Thanjavur district reflected its determination to create a rift among the different castes and communities in society. Political outfits should allow the investigators to do their job and ensure that the laws were strictly followed.