DMK gets 14 of 17 town panchayats in Tenkasi; Independent becomes chairperson of Shencottai municipality with AIADMK, BJP support

The ruling DMK has bagged 14 of the 17 town panchayats – 11 won directly by the DMK candidates and 3 from the independents who joined the DMK later - in the district.

Though the DMK had allotted the chairman post of Thiruvenkatam town panchayat to its ally MDMK, which has bagged 4 seats, rebel DMK candidate Sermadurai filed his nomination for the post as the ruling party has won 6 of the 15 wards even as the AIADMK and CPI (M) have won 1 seat each. The remaining 3 seats have gone in favour of independent candidates.

While independent candidate Balamurugan filed his nomination with the support of MDMK, the DMK’s Sermadurai, who has been elected to the council from ward 9, defied the high command’s dictum and entered the fray for the chairman post.

As Sermadurai got 8 votes while Balamurugan could get only 7 votes, the former was elected to the post of chairman.

In Courtallam town panchayat, where the DMK and the AIADMK have bagged each 4 wards, have fielded their candidates. While the AIADMK members were present at the council hall on Friday for the indirect election, the DMK did not turn-up for the poll.

“Since the council meeting lacked quorum, the election cannot be held and hence the indirect election is postponed,” a statement from the Returning Officer said.

In Alwarkurichi town panchayat, where the AIADMK has the majority, DMK candidate Uma Devi did not file her nomination in the last minute ensuring the unopposed election of AIADMK candidate Sarasu of ward 7. Similarly DMK’s Laila Bhanu of Vasudevanallur town panchayat did not file her nomination for the chairperson post as Independent candidate Lavanya enjoyed the support of majority of the councilors.

In Achchanpudur town panchayat having 15 wards, DMK and AIADMK won 5 wards each while independents and the AMMK got 3 and 2 seats respectively. As DMK’s Vasduevan and AIADMK Suseegaran filed nominations for the chairman post, the latter won the indirect election with 8 votes.

Refusing to accept the defeat, the DMK cadres started pelting stones on the vehicles parked near the town panchayat office that damaged good number of vehicles. The window glasses of the office were also damaged.

After the police rushed to the spot, normalcy returned. Following the violence, election for the vice-chairman has been postponed.

While the chairpersons of Kadayanallur (Habibur Rahman) and Puliyangudi (Vijaya) municipalities were elected unopposed, Tenkasi municipality was bagged by the ruling party after the indirect election as its candidate Sadhir (25 votes) defeated BJP’s Sankarasubramanian (8 votes) by 17 votes.

In Sankarankovil, DMK’s Uma Maheshwari was elected through lot after she and her opponent Muthulakshmi of AIADMK polled 15 votes each in the indirect election.

Congress candidate Valli Murugan was elected unopposed as the first chairman of Surandai municipality.

High drama prevailed in Shencottai municipality, having 24 wards, as the AIADMK entered tacit alliance with the BJP. While the AIADMK got 10 seats, the BJP won 3 wards and the independents and the Congress bagged 2 wards each. While DMK fielded Pinasha, the AIADMK and the BJP nominated independent candidate Ramalakshmi for the post.

As Ramalakshmi got 15votes, she became the chairperson of Shencottai municipality.