DMK functionary seeks police action against singer, AIADMK leaders

August 22, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

A DMK functionary K. Ilamagizhan has lodged a complaint with Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai, seeking action against AIADMK leaders and an unidentified person who made derogatory remarks against Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and party MP K. Kanimozhi at the AIADMK’s golden jubilee conference held here on Sunday. .

In his complaint on Tuesday, Mr. Ilamagizhan, who is an executive committee member, said that the unidentified person, who sang at the conference venue, made demeaning comments on the DMK MP representing Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.

The complainant said that AIADMK leaders, including the party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other leaders, including R.B. Udhayakumar, V.V. Rajan Chellappa and Sellur K. Raju, had conspired to make such lowly remarks on the DMK leader.

Stating that the act had brought disrepute to the party and the woman MP, he sought police action against the unidentified singer and the AIADMK leader who had organised the conference. He also attached a soft copy of the controversial song.

