DMK functionary murdered

A DMK functionary was stabbed to death by four youths here on Friday night when he shouted at them as they were dancing and troubling the devotees during the temple festival reportedly in an inebriated condition.

Police said M. Natarajan, 38, of Vannar Street in Mela Shanmugapuram, who is running an export – import firm in nearby Ramasamypuram, was the secretary of DMK’s 45th circle. While, he was going to his office, he saw a few youth dancing during the festival of Muniyasamy Temple in Shanmugapuram on Friday midnight. As they were creating a ruckus near the place of worship, Natarajan reportedly shouted at them.

Agitated over this, the youths followed Natarajan up to his office in Ramasamypuram and stabbed him to death.

Thoothukudi South Police, who sent the body to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem, collected CCTV footages from the cameras fitted at Natarajan’s office and identified the culprits as S. Arun Kumar, 22, a history-sheeter, from Perumalpuram, S. Antonymuthu, 21, of Sivanthakulam Road, S. Marimuthu, 21, and T. Thanga Karthik, 25 of Damodhara Nagar. The four had picked up a heated argument with Natarajan and stabbed him to death after attacking him with stones. The special team, formed by Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, arrested the four. Police have registered a case.