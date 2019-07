V.S. Karunaharan, a 64-year-old DMK leader, was brutally murdered at Kulayankarisal on Monday evening.

The incident happened when he was driving near Thirumalayapuram Sudalaimadasamy temple around 5.40 p.m. Unknown persons waylaid the vehicle, hacked him to death and fled the spot. He suffered cut injuries in the neck and head, and died on the spot.

He was a DMK executive committee member and former chairman of Thoothukudi panchayat union. Pudukottai police are searching for the accused.