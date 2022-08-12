DMK functionary held for forgery

L Srikrishna DEVAKOTTAI
August 12, 2022 21:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sivaganga police have arrested three persons, including a DMK youth wing functionary, and a computer centre owner in Kallal on charges of forgery and cheating and among other charges on Friday.

Following a complaint from Kalimuthu, the police registered a case.

The complainant has said that following the demise of his father Venkatachalam, he had planned to sell 5.22 acres of land. When he obtained an encumbrance certificate from the sub-registrar office, he was shocked to learn that the property was registered in the name of Naina Mohamed of Puduvayal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary inquiries revealed that some five persons were involved in the criminal offence. An officer said that Karthikeyan of Kallal, who was running a computer centre had allegedly got an Adhaar card with the name of Venkatachalam (which was also the name of the complainant’s late father) and thus fabricated fake documents required for registration purposes.

With the aid of the DMK youth wing functionary identified as Ramanathan and another accomplice Karuppiah, they had sold for ₹22 lakh, it was revealed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Two more persons involved in the crime were yet to be arrested, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app