DMK functionary held for forgery

The Sivaganga police have arrested three persons, including a DMK youth wing functionary, and a computer centre owner in Kallal on charges of forgery and cheating and among other charges on Friday.

Following a complaint from Kalimuthu, the police registered a case.

The complainant has said that following the demise of his father Venkatachalam, he had planned to sell 5.22 acres of land. When he obtained an encumbrance certificate from the sub-registrar office, he was shocked to learn that the property was registered in the name of Naina Mohamed of Puduvayal.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that some five persons were involved in the criminal offence. An officer said that Karthikeyan of Kallal, who was running a computer centre had allegedly got an Adhaar card with the name of Venkatachalam (which was also the name of the complainant’s late father) and thus fabricated fake documents required for registration purposes.

With the aid of the DMK youth wing functionary identified as Ramanathan and another accomplice Karuppiah, they had sold for ₹22 lakh, it was revealed.

Two more persons involved in the crime were yet to be arrested, the police said.