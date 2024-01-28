ADVERTISEMENT

DMK functionary hacked to death in Madurai, kin arrested

January 28, 2024 02:51 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A DMK functionary in Madurai was hacked to death at his house at M.K. Puram near Jaihindpuram in Madurai on Saturday (January 27, 2024) night.

According to police, when P. Thirumurugan, aged 47, a DMK party functionary of ward 77 returned home at around 10 pm on Saturday, he was attacked by about two persons armed with deadly weapons who fled the scene after murdering him.

Thirumurugan was murdered by his kin belonging to AIADMK, said the police who ruled out any political motive behind the murder as the family had feud for several years.

Police said, Thavakumar, the AIAIDMK functionary of ward 77 in Madurai city and a close relative of the victim, was one of the key suspects. He is absconding.

Jaihindpuram police registered a case and and have arrested the son-in-law Raja who went absconding. The police are in search of Thavakumar and one of his close aides, who is suspected to be involved in the murder. 

Only when Thavakumar is arrested, the real motive and the number of persons involved in the murder would be revealed, said a police officer.

