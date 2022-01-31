DMK functionary attacked

The intra-party feud in the ruling DMK overflowed on road on Monday as party’s Tenkasi south district (in-charge) Siva Padmanathan and his car were attacked even as he was having tea in a roadside shop near here on Monday.

Sources in the DMK said party’s Tenkasi south district (in-charge) Siva Padmanathan was on the way to receive Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, who is in-charge of Tenkasi district’s party affairs. Since selection of potential candidates for the upcoming urban civic polls is going on, Mr. Ramachandran was about to visit Tenkasi.

When Mr. Siva Padmanathan stopped his car at Kuththukkalvalasai near Tenkasi to have tea, a group of DMK men from Sankarankovil area, including DMK’s Tenkasi district youth wing deputy organiser Rajadurai, arrived at the spot and picked up a heated argument with Mr. Siva Padmanathan over the selection of candidates for urban civic polls to be held on February 19.

As the argument was moving out of control and resulted in a brawl, Mr. Siva Padmanathan got into his car and asked the driver to leave the spot. Even before the car could move further, some of the people in the Sankarankovil group attacked him and his vehicle with a garbage bin kept in the tea shop, in which the windscreens of the doors were damaged.

Besides the trash in the bin and the flying broken glass pieces fell on Mr. Siva Padmanathan, several blows landed on him and he had to leave the spot immediately with his supporters.

Based on a complaint from Suresh alias Kannan, who was accompanying Mr. Siva Padmanathan, the Ilaththur police have registered a case against Rajadurai, Rajaiah, Annamalai and seven others.