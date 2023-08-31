DMK functionaries exert pressure on officials to halt drive against unauthorised constructions

August 31, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Braving immense pressure from office-bearers of the ruling DMK, Tirunelveli Corporation has served notice to 15 under-construction buildings after surprise inspections revealed serious deviations from the approved building plans.

Since building plan approval should be obtained from the local body for constructing any building – house, shops, hotels, restaurants, hospitals etc., – the applicants should submit their plan to the civic body for its approval and start construction only after getting it. And the applicants should strictly adhere to the approved plan and any deviation would attract severe penalties and even lead to demolition of the unapproved portions.

Building to building Applicants are required to strictly adhere to the approved plan and any deviation will attract severe penalties and even lead to demolition of the unapproved portions Junior Engineers of Tirunelveli, Thatchanallur, Palayamkottai and Melapalayam zones are inspecting buildings under construction In the past two days, in the 73 buildings they inspected, they found violation in 15 structures

“During inspection of under-construction buildings, our officials found serious deviations from the approved plans. So we served them Form 1, requiring the violators to submit the building plan approved by the Corporation. On receiving it, the Corporation will compare it with the actual construction at the site. If the deviations or violations are confirmed, appropriate action will be taken,” said Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

If Form VII is served, the violator must remove the portion built in violation of the approval. Or, the corporation will remove it and collect the expenses incurred from the owner.

Junior Engineers of Tirunelveli, Thatchanallur, Palayamkottai and Melapalayam zones have been entrusted with the job of inspecting buildings under construction. They take photos or videos of the violations, if any, to document their findings. In the past two days, in the 73 buildings they inspected, they found violation in 15 structures. Hence, Form 1 was served.

“Ever since this drive started, officials are under immense pressure and threat from the ruling party men, who compel us to stop the inspection. A couple of Junior Engineers were even verbally abused and threatened over phone during inspection. A few hospitals, which obtained permission only for ground and first floors, have built two more floors. Besides violating the law, these building owners threaten us through the ruling party men. If this goes on, we will take up the issue with our counterparts in other cities and organise a State-wide agitation to attract the attention of the Chief Minister,” said a Junior Engineer.

Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy, who recently initiated disciplinary action against two Junior Engineers for not taking action against unauthorized constructions, confirmed that his officers did receive threats. “But it will not deter us. We’ll go by the law,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.