DMK fears defeat, says ‘Kadambur’ Raju

After losing the indirect election for the Kovilpatti panchayat union chairperson, the DMK has boycotted the electoral process for electing the vice-chairman out of fear of getting defeated, Minister for Information ‘Kadambur’ C. Raju has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday after S. Kasthuri of the AIADMK assumed office as the chairperson of Kovilpatti panchayat union following the indirect election, Mr. Raju said the party candidate had won the indirect poll conducted as per the norms of the State Election Commission. While Ms. Kasthuri polled 10 votes, the DMK candidate could get only 9 notes.

After winning the chairmanship, the AIADMK was prepared to face the indirect election for the vice-chairman post, which did not happen as the DMK councillors boycotted the election out of fear of being defeated in this election also.

“When the election for the post of chairperson was conducted, only 19 councillors were present inside the venue and they cast their votes independently and without any pressure from anyone. In this election, our candidate has become the chairperson. The DMK and its MP Kanimozhi refuse to accept it and resort to protest like road roko, which is regrettable. Though the election for the vice-chairman could not be conducted today, we’ll win this election whenever it is conducted,” Mr. Raju said denying that the AIADMK had taken the councillors to an undisclosed destination to keep the support intact.