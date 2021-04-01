DMK election manifesto is like a counterfeit note: OPS

‘AIADMK government built 6.50 lakh concrete houses for the poor till date’

“While the election manifesto of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is like counterfeit currency, the manifesto of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is the real currency,” said Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK Coordinator O. Panneerselvam here on Thursday.

Campaigning for AIADMK’s Madurai East candidate R. Gopalakrishnan, Mr. Panneerselvam said the AIADMK had implemented schemes that were beneficial for the present and for the future. The AIADMK government had built over 6.50 lakh concrete houses for the poor till date.

Many policies of the AIADMK were aimed towards women empowerment and their welfare. Financial aid of ₹25,000 was given for marriage of women from poor families. Similarly, financial aid given to educated women from poor families for marriage will be increased from ₹50,000 to ₹60,000. The financial aid given under Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit scheme will be increased from ₹18,000 to ₹ 21,000.

While the AIADMK had fulfilled its promises made in the previous elections, the DMK did not do so, he said.

Explaining the promises made in AIADMK'S election manifesto, Mr. Panneerselvam said six cooking gas cylinders would be given for free every year for each household. The State government had implemented many schemes for the welfare of students, which helped in ensuring that nearly 49% of students opted for higher education.

Mr. Panneerselvam also canvassed votes for Tirumangalam candidate R. B. Udhayakumar, Sholavandan contestant K. Manickam and Tirupparankundram candidate V.V. Rajan Chellappa.

IT hub

Madurai East constituency would be made a Information Technology hub and in the next five years it would witness a rapid growth, said AIADMK candidate R. Gopalakrishnan.

Speaking to reporters, the former Madurai MP, elected in 2014, said once the eight-km-long elevated road on New Natham Road was thrown open to traffic, it would serve as an incentive for IT companies to set up their offices in Madurai. IT parks would be built as in Chennai and Coimbatore. Madurai needed better infrastructure.

CCTV cameras would be installed in wards which were annexed to the corporation so as to ensure safety of women.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan, who had served as Deputy Mayor, said he was instrumental in getting Central fund of ₹290 crore for Madurai Corporation for underground drainage project in the added wards. And funds from the Union Highways ministry for laying the four-lane Chettikulam-Natham highway and for four lane Ring Road expansion. He recalled his contribution in AIIMS coming to Madurai, in airport development and introduction of Tejas Express between Chennai and Madurai.