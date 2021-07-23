‘DMK determined to stifle Opposition’

MADURAI

Search operations by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on the premises of former Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar only showed that the DMK was determined to stifle the Opposition, said AIADMK MLA R.B. Udayakumar here on Friday.

Speaking at a party meeting in Tirumangalam where Usilampatti MLA Ayyappan and others participated, he said that the AIADMK would not be cowed down by such threats.

Instead of focusing on containing the covid-19 pandemic and helping the economically weaker sections, who lost their jobs due to the lockdown, the DMK government had turned its attention on the opponents. He blamed Minister Senthil Balaji for unleashing the police on the AIADMK's former Minister. "If you have the confidence, fight in a democratic way," he said.

The AIADMK cannot be destroyed by the ruling party as it had a strong foundation of its cadres across the State. The promises made during the polls by the DMK had gone with the wind, it appears and hence, the government indulged in such "attention diversion" tactics, Mr Udayakumar alleged.

The AIADMK, he said, had worked hard in all spheres in the State under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam that the DMK sailed through comfortably. On the covid-19 pandemic, he recalled the efforts taken by the then government. Similarly, it was the infrastructure and encouragement given to the sportspersons in Tamil Nadu, that people like Revathi from Madurai have gone to the Olympics, now taking place in Tokyo.

He appealed to the cadres to prepare for the intra-party election and said that the high command was finalising the schedule.