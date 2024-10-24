DMK councillors riled over Deputy Mayor’s remarks on rain-related issues

There was a bitter exchange of words between Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan of the CPI(M) and DMK councillors at the Corporation council meeting chaired by Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth here on Thursday as the former pointed out “inefficiency” of the Corporation in handling rains.

Mr. Nagarajan said had preventive measures like desilting and strengthening of bunds of Pandalgudi channel and Sellur tank been carried out, flooding could have been avoided. When he went on to suggest ways to collect pending property taxes, he was opposed by ruling party councillors who asked him why he raised the issue now.

He said that while visiting revenue-generating private and government properties, Corporation parking lots, markets and shops, he learned that taxes to the tune of ₹45.83 crore were pending. Tax collection from those properties could be made easier through uploading the details on corporation website, and by blocking their access to buy further properties.

All councillors had one thing in common – to expedite underground drainage project and to properly desilt channels.

Solai M. Raja (Ward 64), opposing the additional deposit collection for UGD in extension areas, said people were made to pay ₹5,000 for it. Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar said the deposit was increased by 10% only for commercial buildings.

S. Vasuki, Zone 1 Chairperson, said storm water drains must be built in many areas to prevent flooding. “Drainage from many UGD manholes is gushing out, posing a health hazard. The clog must be removed immediately,” she said.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar said that for the first time Deepavali bonus of ₹5,000 is to be given to Domestic Mosquito Breeding Checkers (DBC) and salaries would be disbursed on October 28 instead of November 8 to facilitate the workers to do Deepavali shopping.

When R. Malathi (ward 33) stood up to air her grievance, the Mayor asked her to meet her in person. Ms. Malathi told The Hindu that the Assistant Engineer in her ward was not coordinating with her regarding ward works. “The zone chairman is also inaccessible to even councillors even as her husband, who has no authority, handles all works,” she said.

A long-pending demand to fence a tank near the Corporation school at Melamadai signal is not met as a commercial establishment has encroached the space. “Since the owner is close to the official, no step is taken to remove the shop. Who would be answerable if a student slips into the tank, she questioned.

