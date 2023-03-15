DMK councillors meet Nehru again with demand to replace Tirunelveli Mayor

March 15, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Within a short span of 50 days, a team of councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation led by Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju met Minister for Local Administration K.N. Nehru for the second time on Wednesday to submit their renewed complaints against Mayor P.M. Saravanan in a bid to replace him.

Even though the ruling DMK and its allies won 51 of the 55 wards of Tirunelveli Corporation with AIADMK having won only four, tussle between Mr. Saravanan, who got elected from ward 14, and the ruling party councillors over “sharing of benefits” has become a bone of contention.

Since the warring councillors enjoyed the backing of Mr. Raju and Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, almost every council meeting witnessed acrimonious arguments between the councillors and the Mayor.

In one of the meetings, Appointments Committee chairperson Gokila Vaani demanded an inquiry by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing over appointment of four drivers in the Corporation reportedly without her knowledge. Amid strained relations, a group of councillors, led by Mr. Raju, met Mr. Nehru in Tiruchi on January 25 with a list of complaints and the demand for replacing Mr. Saravanan. The Minister assured them that he would visit the Corporation and look into ‘unresolved issues’ after the end of the Erode East Assembly constituency by-poll.

Since nothing happened as they expected, the councillors met Mr. Nehru again in Chennai to press their only demand of replacing the Mayor .

Chairman of Palayamkottai Zone M. Francis and chairpersons Maheshwari of Tirunelveli Zone and Iqlam Fazila of Melapalayam Zone, Revathi of Thatchanallur Zone, Ms. Gokila Vaani, Tax Committee chairperson Sudha and another group of councillors left for Chennai since Tuesday morning.

However, since Mr. Nehru returned to Tiruchi on Wednesday, 24 disgruntled councillors met Mr. Nehru there and aired their grievances on Wednesday even as a clash between supporters of the Minister and DMK MP ‘Tiruchi’ Siva had triggered tension there.

“These (Mayor – councillors tussle) are all trivial issues… We’ll resolve it through negotiations,” Mr. Nehru told reporters after meeting the councillors.

After the meeting with Mr. Nehru, six councillors including Mr. Raju, Mr. Francis, Ms. Maheshwari, Ms. Fazila, Ms. Revathi and Ms. Gokila – left for Chennai where the Mayor is already camping.

“Some compromise is likely to be arrived in the presence of senior leaders of DMK after the warring factions air their grievances,” said DMK sources.