DMK councillors complain against civic administration, say officials do not listen to them

May 31, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Repeated complaints about every issue by DMK councillors caused embarrassment to the ruling party and their allies at the council meeting conducted at the Dindigul Corporation on Wednesday.

Mayor Illamathi presided over the meeting in the presence of Deputy Mayor Rajappa and Corporation Commissioner Maheswari.

When the meeting commenced, the BJP member Dhanapal said that there were 12,577 street lights under Dindigul Corporation limits and that many were non-functional. “In my own ward 14, at least 21 lights were not glowing.”

Intervening, the Commissioner said that they had taken stock and around 300 tube lights were not functioning. A committee will be formed and soon all the non-functional tubes will be replaced, she said.

DMK member Indrani rose to say that not a single work had moved in the right direction. There are four wells in her ward and after prolonged requests to desilt them, the Corporation has allotted ₹ 28 lakh. But, according to the contractors, it is insufficient. For each well, they required at least ₹ 10 lakh.

She went on complaining that many toilets in her ward and in other locations in the city were either locked or did not have water. As a result, public used the open space. She charged that the civic authorities ignored their requests. On the other hand, the residents fumed at us.

“We are not respected (looking at the officials) on the one side and on the other side, public were annoyed for doing nothing in the last two years. Not a single grievance has been redressed...” she added.

Joining her, Mohamed Siddique (DMK) said that the Mayor should spell out clearly the powers and responsibilities of the elected representatives. The officials should be made accountable for the works and they cannot be seeking excuse all the time.

Karthik (Congress) said that the civic authorities showed interest in evicting the hawkers in the bus stand area, while left out conveniently big sharks who encroached major space. The manner in which the omni-bus operators functioned gave an impression that the rules were not applicable for them. No body had questioned them till date, he charged and demanded impartial action.

The AIADMK councillor Baskaran said that the Corporation had laid roads in his ward where the public movement was very little. However, the Mayor intervened and said that the civic authorities had executed the works based on his recommendation. “You wanted the road.. Now, you can’t say that it is a waste.” she said and added that the DMK government was impartial in its actions.

The Mayor assured that she will take up the demands of the DMK councillors, but they seemed to be not convinced. Many of the members accused the officials. When Deputy Mayor Rajappa asked the councillors to give the grievances in writing for action, Ms. Indrani again charged “We are already in a depression. Please don’t add salt to it...” she said.

John Peter (DMK) said that in Odukkam about five acres of land belonging to the civic administration is under encroachment by a private person. When civic authorities were told about this, they seemed to be taking very little action. However, the Commissioner said that they have written to the Collector in this regard and action will be taken.

He also said that the civic authorities should remove unauthorised hoardings as they not only posed a risk to the motorist, but also led to freak accidents during windy times.

Amidst a series of complaints, the council passed 108 resolutions, including 13 tabled in the emergency meeting.

