DMK councillors complain about non-cooperation by officials at council meeting

May 23, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - MADURAI

Many of the zone chairpersons from the DMK here on Monday complained, “We have not been getting any support or cooperation from the civic authorities...”

The Corporation council meeting was chaired by Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth where Corporation Commissioner Simranjit Singh Kahlon, Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan and officials participated at Anna Maaligai.

During the question hour, the DMK zone chairpersons led by S Vasuki, Saravana Bhuvaneswari, Mukesh Sharma and others complained about the lackadaisical attitude of the officers. Targeting the health wing officials, they said that garbage lifting was far from satisfaction.

Whenever questioned, the staff at the ward offices claimed that the vehicles were under repair. “Why can’t funds be allotted to repair them,” Ms. Vasuki asked.

Giving stock replies such as vehicles earmarked for clearing garbage was insufficient or that they were out-of-order, etc, had brought a bad name for the DMK government, Mr. Mukesh Sharma charged. The long and undue delay in clearing the waste had resulted in unpleasant smell and posed a health hazard.

Intervening, the Commissioner said that the vehicles were operating across the wards and stated that the Corporation plans to procure a few more new vehicles shortly.

Not satisfied, a councillors from the AIADMK and CPI(M) too joined and demanded an explanation.

Bad roads and stray dogs menace

Zone chairpersons further charged that in the recent rains during the Lord Kallazhagar’s festival, many roads had turned from bad to worse. Especially, those in the added wards in Madurai Corporation, the residents’ had a harrowing experience. Due to this, the drainage lines had burst and sewer flowed on the roads, Ms. Vasuki said. While Ms. Saravana Bhuvaneswari said that stray dog numbers had increased posing threats to pedestrians and appealed to the City Health Officer to take swift action.

Ward 92 councillor Karuppasamy said that many lorries carrying the garbage were not in a good shape as they were strewn all over the road leading to the Madurai airport. The officials should ensure that the vehicles had proper net covered while in transit.

The Mayor urged the officials to take note and rectify the complaints within a week’s period. She also advised the officials to take the zone chairpersons into confidence while executing any project and involve them in the meetings without fail.

In a resolution, the Mayor proposed to enhance the ‘green cover’ in Madurai city by launching a program - “Pasumai Madurai Thittam” and proposed to plant 50,000 saplings. She appealed to the educational institutions and others to come forward to help this ambitious project under the Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

She also said that in memory of late leader M. Karunanidhi, the State government had launched ‘plastic free T.N.’ for which she has earmarked ₹5 lakh from the general fund of Madurai Corporation and proposed to collect the used plastic bottles from public and give ₹1 each as incentive for each bottle. The awareness was needed and the Corporation looked at the stakeholders to join them.