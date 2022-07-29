DMK councillors allege irregularities in awarding slaughterhouse contract

TIRUNELVELI

Alleging irregularities in awarding contract for running a slaughterhouse, the DMK councillors submitted a petition against this move to the Corporation Mayor P.M. Saravanan during the council meeting held here on Friday.

As the meeting commenced, the DMK councillors objected to the proposal for awarding contract for collecting a fee for slaughtering sheep and goat in the slaughterhouse on Pettai – Old Pettai Road. They submitted a petition to the Mayor and Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy in this connection.

Endorsing the councilors’ view, chairperson of Tirunelveli Zone of the Corporation, Maheshwari said the proposal for awarding the contract to an individual had been included in the agenda for today’s meeting without getting the consent of the councillors of the zone and the chairperson as well.

“After establishing the slaughterhouse on an outlay of Rs. 14 lakh, the corporation proposes to award the contract for Rs. 5.80 lakh, which will cause huge loss to the urban local body, which is already in red. Moreover, the slaughterhouse contract is being awarded to a particular family for reasons best known to the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and the officials. This proposal should be cancelled,” Ms. Maheshwari said even as councillors Ramzan Ali and others supported it vociferously.

Councilor K.S. Rasool Maideen too supported the argument of his colleagues saying that contract had been awarded to an individual for collecting slaughtering fee in the Melapalayam slaughterhouse without following the norms.

As the DMK councilors vehemently opposed this move, the proposal for awarding slaughterhouse contract was put on hold.

Mr. Saravanan said the Corporation had proposed to hire 300 sanitary workers on contract basis for strengthening conservancy operations within the city.

He also informed that the Ariyanayagipuram combined drinking water scheme would be commissioned before August 10 and all 44 overhead tanks falling under this scheme would get drinking water supply from the new scheme.

“Moreover, we’ve submitted a proposal on an outlay of Rs. 300 crore to the government for replacing the 40-year-old drinking water distribution pipes to ensure effective water supply to residents,” Mr. Saravanan said.

CPI (M) councilor Muthu Subramanian said the corporation, instead of showing interest in passing resolutions for the well being of a few, should strive for providing more facilities to the residents and strengthen the infrastructure facilities within the Corporation jurisdiction.

“We’ve taken no step for re-laying the badly damaged Swami Nellaiyappar High Road, which is being used by the Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor, the Commissioner and the senior officials of the Corporation everyday. This unmotorable busy stretch is causing the road-users and the traders having their business establishments along this road a lot of hardship. But we show interest in passing the resolutions the benefit of a few while neglecting the welfare of the public,” Mr. Muthu Subramanian said.

Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy said the Department of Highways, under whose control the Swami Nellaiyappar High Road falls, had apparently floated tender for re-laying the road.