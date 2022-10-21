DMK councillor walks out of council meeting alleging sidelining

DMK councillor M. Amutha speaking out of turn at the Corporation council meeting held in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A DMK councillor walked out of the Corporation council meeting here on Friday after alleging that her ward is being ignored purposefully on the directions of a senior leader of the Corporation.

Councillor of ward 2 M. Amutha raced to the centre of the hall and aired her grievances in an enraged tone with fingers pointing at the Mayor and alleged that the “Assistant Engineer never attends her phone calls nor visits the ward.”

“It is through the residents we found out the reason for the constant ignoring. It was the consequence of ‘speaking up against the Mayor’ at a previous council meeting. As councillors, do we not have the right to speak about our issues, that too at a council meeting?,” she told The Hindu.

Further, she went on despite many trying to pacify her. She sought justice for the alleged death of a 42-year-old man on Thursday night who fell into one of the pits dug out to lay drinking water pipeline on a slush-filled street at Chokkalingam Nagar in Koodal Nagar.

This disrupted the meeting by a few minutes and Ms. Amutha walked out of the meeting shortly after the question hour began.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon and Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan.

Earlier, AIADMK councillors raised their opposition to one of the resolutions which pertained to the promotions of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers to Assistant Executive Engineer.

AIADMK councillor of ward 64 M. Raja alleged that the list does not adhere to seniority and indicates favouritism. DMK councillor of ward 67 D.C. Naganathan alleged that caste has played a role in finalising the selection. After a round of commotion and criticism drawn, the Mayor announced that the resolution had been postponed.

Zone I Chairperson S. Vasuki complained of faulty street lights that lead to an increase in accidents in her zone, especially in areas of Reserve Line, Iyer Bungalow, Moondrum Avadi during the rains. Seconding her, AIADMK councillor of ward 45, K. Shanmugavalli said that the lights that fit on one day stop functioning the next day.

Further, Ms. Vasuki reiterated her request of many months – to resume the disbursal of the emergency fund of ₹5 lakh per zone to solve pressing issues, and many councillors followed suit. To which the Commissioner said that ₹3 lakh will be allotted as a “one-time fund.” “The period of disbursal still remains unclear,” charged Ms. Vasuki.

Zone II Chairperson A. Saravana Bhuvaneshwari was one among the many who stated the need to conduct eviction in many prime localities in the city. Meanwhile, Zone III Chairperson P. Pandi Selvi called for building toilets around Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple ahead of festival season to which the Mayor directed Assistant Commissioner M.P. Manoharan to look into the issue.

Zone IV Chairperson M. Mugesh Sharma charged that the issue of an unprofessional bill collector has not been resolved for “four months.” To which the Commissioner assured that the subject is under inquiry and action will be taken soon which did not convince the DMK Councillor.

Many Councillors underlined the fact that many of their requests have been made multiple times in previous meetings and charged that they are neither resolved nor are they given a status report. It included, lack of conservancy workers and proper mechanism to monitor their attendance, incomplete and snail-paced UGD works, unmotorable roads, and lack of spare motors which kept resurfacing throughout the meeting.

Mr. Sharma also sought the progress made or the status of the queries made by the councillors in council meetings held so far, “because the grievances don’t get rectified much and it seems like a one-way channel.” Mr Raja and many others made the same appeal.