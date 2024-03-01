GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK councillor submits resignation; Commissioner does not accept it

March 01, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK councillor from ward 7 of Tirunelveli Corporation M. Indra submitted her resignation to Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dyandeorao on Friday alleging that she was forced to take this decision as no development work was executed in her ward.

 However, the resignation was not accepted as the Commissioner said the councillor should submit her resignation letter only to the Mayor and not to the Commissioner.

 Coming out of the Commissioner’s chamber, Ms. Indra’s husband ‘Chunnaambu’ Mani, who was suspended from the DMK a few months ago for anti-party activities, yelled that they were not able to face the public as no development scheme was implemented in their ward.

 “When we submitted a couple of proposals for new schemes, the officials rejected it saying that these projects could not be implemented on ‘poramboke’ land. If this situation continues, how can we face the public during the Parliamentary elections? Hence, she decided to resign her post the day on which the birthday of Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin is being celebrated,” Mr. Mani said even as Ms. Indra stood silently by his side.

  Sources in the Corporation said the allegations being made by Ms. Indra and Mr. Mani were baseless.

 “The Corporation has executed ₹90.47 lakh-worth development works in the past one year alone while construction of a school building has been commenced at a cost of ₹ 1 crore in ward 7. So, the councillor and her husband are making baseless and allegations against the Corporation,” the officials said.

 Mayor P.M. Saravanan said the woman councillor and her husband were enacting drama with the ulterior motive of tarnishing the image of the government on a “special day”.

 “The allegations they level against the Corporation are baseless. We’ve restored the roads damaged in the mid-December rains in ward 7 with paver blocks and hence made it motorable. Additional classroom building construction at the cost of ₹1 crore is on after completing works worth ₹ 91 lakh. So, resignation threat by the woman councilor is nothing but a drama,” Mr. Saravanan said.

