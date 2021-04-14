DMK councillor hacked to death

14 April 2021 21:47 IST

Rajapalayam

A. Annamalai Eswaran, 45, DMK councillor of Rajapalayam Union, was hacked to death at Krishnapuram under Seithur Rural police station limits on Wednesday.

The police said that Eswaran, who was representing Ward 13 of the union, was going to Karaiyadi Vinayagar temple on the occasion of Tamil New Year, was waylaid by a gang and hacked to death.

Advertising

Advertising

Eswaran was an accused in the murder of V. Tamaraikkani (27) last year after Tamaraikkani made fun of Eswaran’s son, A. Ganesh Kumar, during a kabbadi match. In order to take revenge on Tamaraikkani’s murder, his friends, V. Kulainthaivel Kumar (27), M. Jagatheeswaran (27) and J. Mathiazhagu Raja (26), assaulted the councillor with deadly weapons. Later, they surrendered before the police.