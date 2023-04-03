April 03, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Budget meeting held at Madurai Corporation on Monday exposed a new low of intra-party discipline as a ruling party councillor found fault with the Budget allocation, saying projects were announced only for Central and East Assembly segments (both are Ministers’ constituencies).

Taken aback, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth immediately intervened and said that it was wrong to say so and attempted to correct the councillor by saying that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had granted huge resources that not only Madurai, but the entire State has been witnessing development.

During the question hour, AIADMK leader Solai Raja said that when Madurai Corporation had shown higher revenue earnings in the Budget, it had allotted only ₹10 lakh for each of the councillors, while Coimbatore Corporation had shown lesser earnings in the Budget, but granted ₹50 lakh to each councillors.

To save the situation, the DMK councillors said that at least “we are giving ₹10 lakh now in the DMK regime, while you (AIADMK) did not give anything to the councillors when you (AIADMK) ruled”. Again, Mr Raja shot back saying: “We did not tax the people like you people have imposed now...”.

Welcoming the enhanced fund allocation for ward councillors from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh each, Zone chairman Vasuki said that the Corporation should give the list of Budget proposals ward-wise which would help them to disseminate to the people about the upcoming projects.

Though the Corporation had announced purchase of vehicles in the last Budget, it was not implemented. Many vehicles in the Corporation were old and could not be fully utilised. At least in this fiscal year, the Corporation should procure vehicles, she added.

At least more than two DMK councillors and Congress councillor Karthikeyan claimed that the Corporation officials had not cleared the bills of the contractors who had executed the works. Intervening, Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon directed the officials to check and clear the dues. He said that the Corporation had executed numerous works using the general fund and maintained that funds were cleared to the contractors after due inspection.

Summer preparedness

When councillors pointed out the need for watering the plants as many public parks were in a poor shape including the Eco Park, the Mayor said that the Budget has a major thrust on upkeep of the parks. She also promised to revive the defunct ones immediately.

As for drinking water issues, the Commissioner said that wherever there was a need, the authorities would take note and supply water either by tanker or by other means.

Communist councillor Kumaravel wanted to know whether Deputy Mayor Nagarajan was involved in the Budget preparations or not. Out of the two gasifier in Thathaneri crematorium, only one was functioning. The councillors also demanded appointment of night watchmen in Corporation schools.

Many of the councillors during the question hour raised questions on the UGD works, non-functioning street lights and about the status of pay and use toilets.

The response from most of the officials present in the council was not satisfactory and an AIADMK woman councillor, who lost her cool, demanded the officials to do some home work before coming to the meeting, which was being held once a month.

The resolutions tabled in the council were passed as approved without discussion, which included revision of wages to ₹558 per day for 660 daily wagers from ₹509 across the five zones in the Corporation. This would come into effect from April 1.