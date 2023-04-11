DMK councillor criticises Mayor for alleged comment at grievance redressal meeting

April 11, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MADURAI

Tension prevailed at Corporation Zone II office as DMK Councillor (ward 35) S. Janaki condemned Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth for allegedly replying to her petition that “works would not be taken up in wards of those who do not show respect.”

She was one among the petitioners at the Corporation grievance redressal meeting on Tuesday.

Ms. Janaki told reporters that the public pay-and-use toilet at Anna Nagar near Ambiga Cinemas was shut by “people close to the Mayor and the councillor of ward 34 without informing her or stating any reason. The toilet, located at a prime spot, would be of great relief for devotees who come to the city as Chithirai festival is nearing. No action was taken despite submitting petitions to reopen it.”

When she asked the Mayor regarding the issue at the meeting, the Mayor said “works would not be taken up in wards of those who do not show respect,” Ms. Janaki said.

The councillor in a high-pitched tone condemned the Mayor’s comment even as Zonal Chairperson A. Saravana Bhuvaneswari continued to pacify her. During the ruckus, Ms. Indirani said the councillor had always been behaving “rudely” with her.

The councillor, who left the office soon, told The Hindu that no one had the right to set aside a petition with such a comment.

“It is the answer given not to me, but to the people of my ward, which is unacceptable,” she added. When asked, the Mayor said the works would be taken up as usual and the councillor had misinterpreted what she said.

Meanwhile, G. Raja Chandrasekar of Meenambalpuram petitioned for relaying of unmotorable roads in the area to avoid frequently occurring accidents.

G. Saravanan of Periyar Nagar sought desilting of main drainage channels in ward 1 and 2 to stop frequent cloggings. He also demanded removal of encroachments and desilting of water channel between Vilangudi tank and Anaiyur.

AIADMK Councillor C. Nagajothi Chidhan (ward 20) said around 15 pressing issues in her ward had been repeatedly brought to the attention of the Mayor and Corporation officials.

“Yet there are no efforts to bring about solutions.” She petitioned the Mayor to intervene and fix the fee charged at Vilangudi crematorium as “people are often exploited.” The issues highlighted included lack of cooperation from conservancy workers in Sokkanathapuram, irregularity in fogging activities and stray dog menace.

Congress councillor ward 31 V. Murugan sought more shelters, charging points, chairs and more books to aid youth preparing for various competitive exams at the recently inaugurated Integrated Study Centre at Tallakulam.

“A petition had been submitted to MP Su. Venkatesan,” he said, and sought setting up of a community hall in Karumbalai and desilting of stormwater drain running across Karumbalai opposite World Tamil Sangam.