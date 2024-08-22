GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK councillor booked for attempt to murder advocate in Aruppukottai

Updated - August 22, 2024 06:40 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 06:32 pm IST - ARUPPUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A councillor in Aruppukottai municipality, Manimurugan, of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has been booked on charges of attempt to murder an advocate C. Baskaran, 41, here on Wednesday night. 

According to police, Manimurugan and Baskaran had been supporters of two factions in a community association that had some differences of opinion during an election held few months back. 

On Wednesday night, when Baskaran was standing outside his house, three persons, identified as Vigneswaran, 30, Anbu Ganesan, 35, and Pandian, attacked him.  The advocate was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Based on his complaint that he was assaulted based on the instigation of the councillor of Ward 6, the police have booked Manimurugan also. 

While Vigneswaran has been arrested by Aruppukottai Town police, a manhunt has been launched for the other three, including the councillor. 

