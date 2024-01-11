DMK ‘convinces’ Councillors not to vote against Tirunelveli Mayor

January 11, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli Mayor P. M. Saravanan, who is facing rebellion from his own colleagues, in all likelihood would continue in his post. A majority of the dissenting councillors, following last minute efforts by the DMK high command, have decided not to attend the Corporation Council meeting where a no confidence motion against him was to be moved on Friday.

After their repeated attempts to dislodge Mr. Saravanan from the coveted post went in vain, the disgruntled councillors submitted ‘no confidence motion’ proposal to Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao. The latter had announced that it would be taken-up for discussion and voting would be held on Friday.

Incidentally, efforts by Minster for Finance and Electricity Thangam Thennarasu, who is in-charge of party affairs in Tirunelveli district, to pacify the warring councillors had failed despite three rounds of talks.

However, on Thursday morning, around 20 dissenting councillors, were asked to assemble at Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab’s office.

“We were asked to carry one or two dresses and were told that we will be likely taken to Virudhunagar (Mr Thennarasu’s home district),” said a councillor, who went to Mr. Wahab’s office, where chairpersons Maheshwari of Tirunelveli Zone, Revathi of Thatchanallur Zone, Iqlam Fazila of Melapalaym Zone and Appointments Committee chairperson Gogila Vaani were present.

At the same time, another 25 councilors opposed to the Mayor, who were being led by councillor Pavulraj (suspended from DMK) along with two councillors – Mansoor and Ravindar, met in Palayamkottai.

“We were also told we will be taken to Virudhunagar to discuss how to go about the no confidence motion in the presence of a party’s emissary from Chennai,” said a councillor in the camp of Mr. Pavulraj.

Councillors of both camps were assured by a senior party office-bearer that the party would ensure their “welfare”.

Following this, around 50 councillors including those from the Congress, MDMK and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi left for Virudhunagar in cars around 1.30 p.m.

“The party high command is keen on avoiding this embarrassing situation as such action would trigger unrest in other urban civic bodies,” said a party source.

Receiving the Councillors at Virudhunagar along with party functionary Anbagam Kalai at, Mr. Thennarasu told them the party was unhappy with the style of functioning of Mr. Saravanan and hence appropriate action will be taken at the right time.

When the Councillors wanted the Mayor to be immediately replaced, the Minister replied that the party would consider it if the Councillors did not attend Friday’s specila council meeting.

This pacified the councillors and it is expected that the special meeting would not be convened.