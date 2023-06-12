DMK, Congress stage stir over power disruption in Karaikudi

June 12, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

Demanding an explanation from Tangedco officials for unannounced power disruption, councillors from the ruling DMK party and their allies Congress staged a demonstration at Kazhanivasal here on Monday.

The councillors claimed that there has been frequent and unannounced power cuts in the recent days. During night time, the supply was completely cut and in the day, the voltage was very low. Due to poor quality of electricity, many residents have been experiencing a harrowing experience, they charged.

The councillors also said that the officials at the Tangedco office did not respond to the calls made by the residents. This had not only irked the tax payers, but also created a bad image for the State government, they added.

The residents from Ward 25 to 36 in Karaikudi Municipality said that initially, the Tangedco officials claimed that they were attending to regular maintenance and that it would be regularised in a few hours. But, there was no explanation for the unauthorised disruption during the night time. “What was the need to carry out maintenance in the night,” a councillor asked and said that the last four days was unbearable without electricity.

The DMK councillors said that when Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been working tirelessly for the development of the State, such attitude of some officials brought a bad image to the government. “We will certainly take it up with the CM office and lodge a complaint with the Chief Minister Special Cell about the nonchalant attitude of the officials here,” they charged.

The councillors including Boominathan, Malarvizhi Palaniappan, Dhanam Singamuthu, Rathnam and Amudha submitted a memorandum to the officials.

The arguments ended after senior officials from the Tangedco assured that there would not be any disruptions and that the public can lodge complaints or grievances through the mobile numbers for immediate remedy.