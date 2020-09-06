DMK condemns Raja’s remarks

Various political parties led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) condemned BJP national secretary H. Raja for his ‘baseless allegations’ and unfounded remarks against Lok Sabha MP K. Nawaz Kani.
The DMK district coordinator Kadar Batcha Muthuramalingam presided over a meeting held here on Sunday, where leaders from alliance parties spoke. They condemned the murder of Arun Prakash and said that when police had arrested some suspects, the BJP leader’s remarks had disturbed the peace prevailing in the district.
There was no reason to blame any community or person when investigation was under way. The BJP leader had rushed to the media with statements attributing it to opposition party members, they alleged.
They expressed concern over the sudden transfer of Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar, who was not only sincere but also fair. Due to the government’s action, the morale of public servants was low, they said.
The then SP Mr. Varun Kumar and the police handled the case of Arun Prakash in a professional way. The speech of Mr. Raja only showed the party’s attitude in creating communal disturbance in a secular society, the leaders said.
Later, Mr. Navas Kani lodged a complaint with Kenikarai police seeking action against Mr. Raja for his “irresponsible” speech against the MP and other leaders. In the event of inaction by the administration, they would be forced to intensify the stir.
Mr. Navas Kani also visited the house of Arun Prakash and offered his condolences to his family members. He also handed over ₹1 lakh from his personal fund to the family.
