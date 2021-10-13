DMK captures all nine panchayat union councils

It wins district panchayat council as well with a thumping majority

TIRUNELVELI

The DMK has comfortably captured all nine panchayat union councils and the district panchayat council with a thumping majority even as the AIADMK had to content with just a few consoling victories.

Of the 122 panchayat union council wards in the district, the DMK and its allies have bagged 90 wards while the AIADMK and its electoral ally have won only 17 wards – AIADMK 14 and the BJP 3.

In the 12-member district panchayat council, the AIADMK has no presence as the Opposition party has lost the battle in all these wards by huge margin.

After electing AIADMK’s Esakki Subbiah as their MLA in the Assembly election held just five months ago, Ambasamudram voters have let down the party in the civic polls. The electorates have backed the DMK-led alliance as all nine union council wards have gone in favour of the DMK and the Congress which have bagged eight seats and one seat respectively.

While the AIADMK will have no member also in Kalakkad and Pappakudi panchayat unions, the party will have just one member in Valliyoor and Palayamkottai unions.

Nanguneri panchayat union is the only solace for the AIADMK where it has won five of the 16 wards even as the DMK has bagged eight wards. Even though the AIADMK can pacify the lone AMMK candidate and the two independents, it can only match the DMK’s strength. Hence, the DMK, being the ruling party, will easily ‘bring’ the independents to its camp to get the majority and get the chairmanship.

In the election for the district panchayat council wards, the AIADMK was let down by voters. Of the 12 district panchayat council wards, the DMK has won 11 seats and the remaining seat has gone in favour of the Congress.

As the DMK is all set to get the chairmanship, the party’s candidate from ward 12 in Radhapuram V.S.R. Jegadeesh, a good organiser of party events who defected from the AIADMK to the DMK a couple of years ago, is likely to get the coveted post.