DMK cannot be blamed for arrest of Jaffar Sadiq, says Karti Chidambaram

March 12, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cannot be held responsible for the act of drug trafficking allegedly committed by a party functionary, said Congress MP Karti Chidambaram here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Manamadurai, he said that the Narcotics Control Bureau officials have held a person identified as Jaffar Sadiq, who was holding a post in the DMK. Upon hearing that the functionary was accused of indulging in drugs, the party had not only distanced, but also removed him from the post.

Under such circumstances, blaming the DMK and the party leadership by the political opponents was unfair, Mr Karti said.

He said that with the apex court having stayed the High Court order against DMK’s Ponmudy, he can get back his MLA post, he replied to a query.

He said that drug menace was a problem faced by every State. The country should come together in tackling the challenge without blaming each other. This alone would help prevent the people from addicted to drugs.

It was wrong to implement the CAA at the very end of the BJP’s term in Centre. If the INDIA alliance came to power, the CAA would not see the light. Though it was welcome to recognise the refugees, but it was not correct to do it on caste or communal angle. It would prove dangerous to the nation. The BJP should explain the reasons for not giving citizenship to thousands of refugees from Sri Lanka.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not implemented anything good for Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years. Many were only on paper and stand without a deadline for execution of the projects. Likewise, the MSME sector and other small and micro enterprises were in doldrums. The wrongs in the GST regime were responsible for such pathetic plight of the entrepreneurs, he charged and said that he would be glad to campaign for the party candidates all over the State, provided the TNCC leaders wanted his services.

He also said that he would be happy to have actor and MNM leader Kamal Hassan for campaigning in his constituency.