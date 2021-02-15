DMK candidate wins Periyakulam union chairman post

AIADMK shocked as AMMK and DMDK councillors support him

The DMK candidate won the chairman post in the Periyakulam Union here on Monday, with the support of the AMMK and DMDK ward councillors. This has sent shock waves among the ruling AIADMK party cadre.

Elections to the local bodies were held in 2019 after which the ward councillors elected the chairman and vice chairman through indirect election.

In the Periyakulam union, there are 16 wards and the DMK had bagged eight seats, AIADMK: six, AMMK and DMDK had bagged one each.

Though the officials announced dates for conduct of the indirect election as per the laws, the polling could not take place thrice for want of quorum or other reasons, officials said.

Meanwhile, a DMK councillor, Selvam (ward 8) switched his loyalty to the AIADMK. Hence, the number of DMK councillors stood at seven.

Under such circumstances, Thangavel, a DMK councillor, approached the Madras High Court Bench at Madurai seeking intervention, following which the Bench directed the authorities to conduct the election by February 15.

As per the court directive, when the councillors were present, the officials held the indirect election and declared that Mr. Thangavel had been elected as the Union Chairman. He polled nine votes including the lone AMMK and the DMDK councillors votes, officials said and added that the vice-chairperson post was bagged by the lone AMMK councillor.

Cracks in alliance

As the news spread about the DMK candidate emerging victorious in the district, the home-town of Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam, the party functionaries here were shocked over the development.

The lone councillor Packiam (DMDK) and Maruthaiammal (AMMK) told reporters that their decision had the approval from the high command.

Requesting anonymity, a close aide of the AIADMK coordinator told The Hindu that the "development need not be seen as a setback to us...But, with the Assembly election approaching, we will take stock of where what went wrong.”

A senior functionary from the AMMK said that this was "just a beginning...many more such surprises will follow soon for the AIADMK.”