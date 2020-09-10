DMK can never return to power, Minister claims

Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar said the people of the State were aware of the work done by the ruling party during the pandemic, and the party would get its due credit

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) can never return to power, claimed Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar in Madurai on Thursday.

Responding to a query on DMK president M. K. Stalin’s statement at the party’s general council meet, wherein he had appealed to the cadre to get ready for the election and work for a change of power in the next eight months, the Minister said that this was for the people to decide.

“Anyone can dream. If someone wants to dream, they can do so. Nobody can stop that. In that way, the DMK is also dreaming,” he said and added that they, (DMK) forever, can never come to power. Instead of working for the people, the DMK and other opponents were only criticising the ruling party, he said. They haven’t done anything concrete for the people in during the COVID-19 pandemic or given any suggestions to the government, he alleged. The people were fed up with the remarks of the political opponents, he said.

According to him, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, cabinet ministers and all officers have been addressing the issues faced by the general public. People are aware of the work done by the ruling party. Hence, based on the progress card, the party will get its due credit score from the electorate, he said.

The Minister was at the Agricultural College and Research Institute to address an awareness program organised by the Department of Disaster Management, for farmers and field-level officers from the Agriculture Department ahead of the north-east monsoon. District Collector T. G. Vinay and others participated in the programme.