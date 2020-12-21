DMK cadres stage demo against hike in LPG cylinder price

RAMANATHAPURAM

Members of the DMK led by former MP Bhavani Rajendran protested against the hike in the LPG refill introduced by the Centre.

Staging a demonstration near Aranmanai here on Monday, the DMK members said that it was shocking for the womenfolk, as the Union government had hiked the price not once, but twice within 30 days.

At a time, when the people were yet to come out of the covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent losses due to the curfew and lock down, such a measure to hike the price of the LPG was like an electric shock to the people.

They shouted slogans against the Centre and also demanded repeal of the farmers' law among others.

Dindigul

The CPI (M) women staged a demonstration in front of the West Taluk office condemning the Central government for increasing the LPG cylinder price by ₹ 100. Former CPI (M) MLA Balabharathi and others shouted slogans urging the authorities to roll back the price immediately.

It appears to be a routine affair for the BJP at the Centre to irk the common man. Already, the farmers were protesting for almost three weeks now in New Delhi demanding the Centre to withdraw the ' draconian' agriculture laws. When the issue was still burning, the Central government had increased the LPG price by ₹ 100, they charged.

The DMK women's wing members numbering about 1,500 also staged a demonstration in Palani and Natham in which the DMK MLAs I.P. Senthil Kumar and Andi Ambalam participated.

Sivaganga

Former Minister K.R. Periakaruppan led the demonstration at Karaikudi where the DMK women's wing members led by Bhavani Ganesan and others participated. The members criticised the Centre and the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu. The elections to be held next year would teach a lesson both to the BJP and the AIADMK, they claimed.