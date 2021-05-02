DMK cadres celebrate in violation of lockdown norms

MADURAI

02 May 2021 21:28 IST

Many Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supporters burst crackers in Tiruppalai on Sunday, in violation of the total lockdown imposed by the State government, to celebrate the victory of DMK’s Madurai East candidate P. Moorthy.

The supporters burst crackers in the afternoon itself as the trends from morning showed that Mr. Moorthy was leading by a huge margin. Mr. Moorthy defeated R. Gopalakrishnan of All India Anna Davida Munnetra Kazhagam by a margin of 49,604 votes.

Advertising

Advertising