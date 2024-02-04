DMK cadre told to ensure big win for Kanimozhi at party workers’ meeting in Thoothukudi

February 04, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The DMK candidate from Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency should emerge victorious in a big way and all the cadre should work unitedly towards achieving this goal, said DMK Thoothukudi district secretary and Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Sunday.

Speaking at the party workers’ meeting where MLAs and other functionaries were present, Mr. Radhakrishnan said that the party would field the sitting MP and senior leader K. Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi constituency.

Hence, every cadre should be responsible and act in such a way that she won with a landslide margin of six lakh votes.

The party cadre were directed to collect information from their respective wards and submit within 10 days. The voter list should be cross-checked properly and meticulously. People who had died should be noted. Likewise, details of those who were differently abled and people working in other cities/States, but had vote in Thoothukudi should be gathered.

The members should bury their differences and there should not be any intra-party feud, Mr. Radhakrishnan said and appealed to the workers to bring laurels to the party by making Ms. Kanimozhi win with a big margin.

The INDIA alliance would form the next government at the Centre and the Prime Ministerial candidate would be decided by the DMK president M.K. Stalin. Hence, we should all work hard and deliver results, he repeatedly said and added that not even one fighting against Ms. Kanimozhi should get their deposit.

The Minister also said that the party cadre should campaign door-to-door and spread the achievements of the DMK government in the last three years. The manner in which the floods were handled by the officials and the party functionaries should also be spelt out as the public had widely appreciated the swift operation.