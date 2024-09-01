DMK cadre attacked with wooden logs over road rage

In a road rage incident, two Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre were bludgeoned by four unidentified persons at K. Chatrapatti under T. Kallupatti police station limits in the district on Saturday night.

The police identified the injured as R. Selva Kodeeswaran, 28, of S. Paraipatti and D. Dharmar, 27, of Peraiyur.

The police said that the duo had gone to Tirumangalam to collect posters for a domestic function organised by the party T. Kallupatti south union secretary Dhanasekaran scheduled for Sunday. They were returning home on an SUV.

When the vehicle was proceeding near Alampatti, Selva Kodeeswaran, who was behind the wheel, had a quarrel with three persons riding on a bike over overtaking on the road.

After the quarrel, as the SUV was proceeding near K. Chatrapatti, four persons intercepted it at around 11 p.m.

The unidentified persons attacked Kodeeswaran and Dharmar with wooden logs. Both of them sustained head injuries.

They were rushed to a private hospital in T. Kallupatti and later admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

T. Kallupatti police are investigating and are on the lookout for the assailants.