DMK booking cases against AIADMK leaders to hide its failures: former Minister

March 13, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST

(with pic by ashok)

MADURAI

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has foisted a case against former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to hide its failure in keep its poll promises, said former Minister Sellur K. Raju.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing cadres at a protest called for condemning the registration of a criminal case against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam interim general secretary, Mr. Palaniswami, Mr. Raju said that the DMK had booked him as it considered him as a challenge to the ruling party.

A case of assault, abusing and criminal intimidation were registered against Mr. Palaniswami and five others on a complaint lodged by an Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam cadre Rajeshwaran. Rajeshwaran had raised slogans criticising the former Chief Minister at Madurai airport on Saturday.

Mr. Raju said that while the police had deliberately delayed action on the complaint lodged by the AIADMK against Rajeshwaran, they booked Mr. Palaniswami after getting a complaint from him.

Mr. Raju warned that DMK would not be in power for ever. “(Former DMK president), M. Karunanidhi could not succeed in 48-year of attempts to destroy the AIADMK. The AIADMK cadres would not be intimidated by such foisting of cases,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, former Minister R.B. Udhayakumar said that the case was registered as the DMK could not stomach the uprising caused among the people by Mr. Palaniswami. Cases were registered against the AIADMK cadres with ulterior motive.

Former Mayor V.V. Rajan Chellappa said that all the cases booked against the AIADMK cadres and leaders had failed in the past.

The speakers demanded that the false case be withdrawn immediately.