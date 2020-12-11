DMK blames AIADMK for making farmers poorer in Theni district

Launching a scathing attack against AIADMK leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for his failure to protect the farmers in the district, DMK MP and senior leader Tiruchi Siva said that the beginning of the end had come for the ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at a farmers' meeting organised by the DMK as part of their electioneering here on Friday, he said that the way the farmers handed over petitions in large numbers reflected the plight of the common man. “If this was the case in a district like Theni, where the voters had elected Mr. Panneerselvam twice to the Assembly from Bodi constituency, twice as Chief Minister and now as Deputy CM, I can imagine the plight of other districts in Tamil Nadu,” he added.

The AIADMK government had not opened its mouth in favour of the protesting farmers in New Delhi. Braving the cold wave and weather conditions, the farmers were fighting for their rights for over a fortnight now. The BJP had ruined the livelihood of the farmers. The DMK was the first political party to voice against the amendments in the Parliament and leaders from many developed nations had expressed concern and shown sympathy and had only vindicated the DMK's stand, Mr. Siva said.

Assuring the farmers' to remain calm as the days of the present government were numbered, he said that the whole State was eagerly waiting to see M K Stalin take over the reins and give a good governance from May 2021.

The DMK district secretary Thanga Tamilselvan, former MLA Lakshmanan and other functionaries had organised meetings at Bodi and Sankarapuram.