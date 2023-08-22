DMK betrayed Tamils in Katchatheevu issue, says Annamalai

August 22, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The ruling DMK facilitated the handing over of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka when M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and betrayed the Tamils, especially the fishermen, and it can never retrieve the islet, BJP president K. Annamalai has said.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday evening before starting the last day ‘yatra’ of the first phase, Mr. Annamalai said the DMK, which facilitated the handing over of the Katchatheevu after the then Prime Minister Indra Gandi initiated the move, had no locus standi to raise this issue now for the sake of fetching votes. When Ramanathapuram district’s new gazette was released in 1972, Karunanidhi, as the Chief Minister, had given his preface and affixed his signature in it even as Ramanathapuram district map in the gazette did not feature Katchatheevu for the first time.

“Karunanidhi should have objected to it and should not have given his preface to the gazette besides putting his signature. The islet was handed over (to Sri Lanka) two years later by Indra Gandhi with the concurrence of Mr. Karunanidhi. Moreover, Article 6 of this accord was removed later which snatched away Tamil Nadu fishermen’s right to dry their nets in Katchatheevu and to fish around the islet. BJP’s veteran leader Vajpayee, who raised this issue in the Parliament, said Indra Gandhi-led Congress government had betrayed Tamils by committing this blunder of handing over Katchatheevu. So, the DMK, by facilitating the entire process, has betrayed the Tamils,” Mr. Annamalai said.

He mocked at Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin’s challenge to Governor R.N. Ravi over the NEET issue to resign his post and contest the election from Tamil Nadu. “It is absurd… Can Mr. Udhayanidhi clear the Union Public Service Commission’s civil services preliminary exam or even Group 4 exam of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission after resigning his post? It shows his political immaturity and hence the party seniors should advise him on this issue,” Mr. Annamalai said.

He said the DMK, which had developed an anti-NEET outlook ever since it was introduced, could not digest the Tamil Nadu students’ stupendous performance in the national-level exam being conducted for medical admissions. Though the performance of the Tamil Nadu students was poor initially, they were showing tremendous improvement after the syllabus was revised on a par with NCERT syllabus in 2019 to prove the point that NEET was neither anti-poor nor anti-government-school-students as over 350 government school children were getting admission in medical colleges now, thanks to the 7.50% reservation ensured by previous AIADMK government.

“Now, the NEET is under consideration of the President even as Tamil Nadu has accepted NEET and our students are performing exceptionally well. Hence, the DMK, which has entangled itself in the NEET web can never come out of it due to its unrealistic approach,” Mr. Annamalai said.

He said the poll predictions for 39 Parliamentary segments of Tamil Nadu would change altogether as the Tamils would cast their votes after weighing the 10-year-long rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 36-month-long rule of M.K. Stalin-led administration in Tamil Nadu

He said he had planned to visit all 234 Assembly segments of Tamil Nadu before completing his ongoing yatra on January 11.

