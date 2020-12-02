DMK begins electioneering in Dindigul

Appealing to the public to elect the DMK in the ensuing election, the party's senior leader and deputy general secretary I. Periasami assured that the grievances of the common man would be redressed soon when M. K. Stalin assumes the office of Chief Minister.

The DMK, which has been in the forefront in Dindigul and Theni districts in electioneering, kicked off the campaign from Dindigul Union on Wednesday.

Speaking at a few wayside villages in Periakottai and Seelapadi, Mr. Periasami said that the AIADMK had no right to seek votes from the people. All these five years, the party had ruined the State. The ruling party may daydream to come back by hook or crook but the people would not be misled this time, he said.

There were several charges of maladministration and corruption in every sphere. There were complaints of corruption even in the COVID-19 pandemic. The DMK, if elected, would put an end to all these malpractice, he said and hoped the party with the alliance members would win hands down in all the 234 Assembly Constituencies.

At many villages, the womenfolk said that they faced difficulties in getting Old Age Pension and explained the issues in the MGNREGA wages, Mr. Periasami told reporters.